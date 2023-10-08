Khufiya: What is the chilling true event Tabu, Ali Fazal's new film on Netflix is inspired from?

Tabu and Ali Fazal's Khufiya is making right amount of noise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
A chilling spy thriller named Khufiya is out now on Netflix. It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and more.
Khufiya is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. He is known for films like Haider, Maqbool, Omkara and more.
The makers of Khufiya assert that the series is inspired by real-life events.
The story is about a RAW operative who is assigned a task to find a mole in the system.
In the show Ali Fazal who plays the role of Ravi is the suspect. He is under scrutiny as he is suspected to be selling India's defence secrets.
The film is based on Amar Bhushan's novel called Escape to Nowhere.
The writer served in BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau for a brief period and was also a part of Research and Analysis Wing.
Allegedly, the central character of the book is based on Rabinder Singh who served as the Joint Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing.
He was allegedly accused of selling India's defence secrets and was put under intense scrutiny. Allegedly his house was bugged too.
He allegedly then fled to the US via Nepal using fake identity.
One can draw many parallels and similarities between the stories of reel Ravi Mohan and real Rabinder Singh.
The film Khufiya has managed to entertain the masses with this chilling story.
