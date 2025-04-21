Khushboo Patani: Meet Disha Patani’s sister who isn't part of the showbiz industry, but trending for...

Khushboo Patani, sister of Bollywood star Disha Patani has recently been in the limelight after her recent Instagram reel went viral due to her brave and courageous actions
In the reel Khushboo Patani was seen rescuing a child near her Bareilly residence where she stays with her sister Disha Patani and her father Jagdish Patani
Khushboo was out for a routine morning jog when she heard the cries of an infant from an abandoned building nearby her usual jogging route
She can be then seen climbing over a wall to reach for the spot as there was no direct access to the building where the cries were coming from
Khushboo then instantly brought the infant home where first aid was administered to the child, the family then informed the police and local authorities about the incident and the child was admitted to the district hospital
Khushboo captioned the post I hope she will be taken care by authorities and whatever is the chain of command ahead with proper rules and regulations.
She also added "I will ensure that she goes to right hand and her life will be flourished henceforth !" and promised to give regular updates about the condition of the child
Later on Khushboo posted another video on her instagram stating that police has found 'Radha', the abandoned child's parent, and the child's real name is 'Inayat'
'Inayat' was abandoned by her mother on Bareilly railway station who was a migrant from Bihar and the whereabouts of her father are unknown, later on the ex-major can be seen playing with the child in the video
People have lauded this step of the ex Indian Army major, some even commented ‘She is Maj Khushboo Pathani. Kindly address her by her rank. She deserves respect for what She was in the Indian Army and what She did today. Hats off.’
Major Khushboo Patani herself has a valiant background, her sister who is a model turned actress Disha Patani is a well known name in the industry and her father Jagdish Patani is a retired circle officer from UP Police
