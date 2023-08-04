Star kids in six yards make fans go Saree ke fall sa...

You would usually think of star kids in chic and most funky outfits but boy, they just ooze glamour in sarees. Check out the pics below:

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Alia Bhatt 

Rani is just winning hearts! Have you seen in her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner 

Here's one from a photoshoot starring Alia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor 

Khushi wore a pretty saree for Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor  

This might be one of her simplest looks, but she sure is a patakha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is gorgeous. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheer grace 

Gauri Khan has passed on glamour to her daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan 

A little bit of drama in the otherwise boring world. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara ki saree 

Why not be and try something unique?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak 

Shweta Tiwari's daughter last night for Aaliyah's engagement. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak on the gram

She has the hottest outfits ever. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday 

Here's Ananya's look for her cousin's wedding. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2 

The actress looks like a dream really! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Friendship Day 2023: Bollywood siblings who are also besties

 

 Find Out More