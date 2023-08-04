Star kids in six yards make fans go Saree ke fall sa...

You would usually think of star kids in chic and most funky outfits but boy, they just ooze glamour in sarees. Check out the pics below:Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Rani is just winning hearts! Have you seen in her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's one from a photoshoot starring Alia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi wore a pretty saree for Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This might be one of her simplest looks, but she sure is a patakha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan has passed on glamour to her daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A little bit of drama in the otherwise boring world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Why not be and try something unique?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari's daughter last night for Aaliyah's engagement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has the hottest outfits ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Ananya's look for her cousin's wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks like a dream really!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!