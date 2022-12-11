Sexy lady

Khushi knows to look hot in the frame with a scarf, glazers and an off-shoulder top.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Bold

The starkid looks bold and beautiful in this mini skirt and sweater. Her fitness game is on point.

Pretty woman

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister looks gorgeous and cute in this floral dress.

Good vibes only

Khushi clicked a sunkissed selfie where she was seen showing off her cleavage.

A sight to poor eyes

The young diva looked too hot in this purple-coloured bikini in which she looked graceful.

Hotness quotient

Khushi looks too hot and fashionable in this red dress for which she gave a sensuous look.

Fabulous

Khushi was seen coming back from the gym in a grey-coloured sports bra in which she looked stunning.

It's been a while

Khushi looked like she was speaking to her honey as she posed like a goddess in front of the camera.

Poser

There ain't anyone better than Khushi who can give a striking pose in front of the camera.

Work front

She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies opposite Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda.

