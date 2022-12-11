Khushi knows to look hot in the frame with a scarf, glazers and an off-shoulder top.Source: Bollywood
The starkid looks bold and beautiful in this mini skirt and sweater. Her fitness game is on point.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister looks gorgeous and cute in this floral dress.Source: Bollywood
Khushi clicked a sunkissed selfie where she was seen showing off her cleavage.Source: Bollywood
The young diva looked too hot in this purple-coloured bikini in which she looked graceful.Source: Bollywood
Khushi looks too hot and fashionable in this red dress for which she gave a sensuous look.Source: Bollywood
Khushi was seen coming back from the gym in a grey-coloured sports bra in which she looked stunning.Source: Bollywood
Khushi looked like she was speaking to her honey as she posed like a goddess in front of the camera.Source: Bollywood
There ain't anyone better than Khushi who can give a striking pose in front of the camera.Source: Bollywood
She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies opposite Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda.Source: Bollywood
