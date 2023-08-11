Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and more: Top 10 divas who sizzled in corset tops

Top actresses who nailed the corset top look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
The Jailer actress looks HAWT as fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Archies diva sizzled at an event in a corset top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nobody can match her beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is the most sizzling diva in town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is pretty, isn't she?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has become a fashion icon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Citadel actress is truly a fashionista.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The leggy lass can ace any look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This corset top look needs to be bookmarked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hottest saved for the last.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!