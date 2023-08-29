Khushi Kapoor to Alaya F: Gen Z stars who rule Bollywood with their style

The Gen-Z actresses have captivated fans with their alluring charm and ability to look effortlessly chic.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Khushi Kapoor

Need a statement look? Take cues from our very own millennial style icon.

Ananya Panday

Ananya showcases sophistication and versatility in monochromatic fashion.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya’s fashion choice showcases her whimsical and youthful charm.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi effortlessly embodies the Gen-Z spirit of fashion in all her chic elements.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan continues her vibrant streak in the stunning black and golden embellished gown.

Tara Sutaria

One of her most eye-catching looks shows her enjoying the day in a summer ready outfit.

Nysa Devgn

Nysa embraces the playful side by mixing different shades resulting in fashion-forward ensembles.

Alaya F

Alaya is setting the internet on fire with her black quirky look.

