Khushi Kapoor to Nysa Devgn: Star kids who were trolled for their looks

Suhana Khan to Nysa Devgn: Star kids brutally trolled for their looksSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
The Archies actress was recently spotted without makeup and netizens called her ugly-looking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter often gets judged for her looks and style sense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bawal actress is picked on for her hourglass body and being ‘too bold’ with her outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak is often compared to her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and gets called ugly in comparison.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter often gets trolled for her skin tone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar's son faces criticism for always being a bad mood and not smiling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dahaad actress is trolled for everything, from her weight to her looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ek Villain Returns actor is always fat-shamed and picked on for his privileges.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ganapath star was once called a woman for being excessively fair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara was fat-shamed in the initial days of her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!