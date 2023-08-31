Khushi Kapoor to Nysa Devgn: Star kids who were trolled for their looks

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Khushi Kapoor

The Archies actress was recently spotted without makeup and netizens called her ugly-looking.

Suhana Khan

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter often gets judged for her looks and style sense.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawal actress is picked on for her hourglass body and being ‘too bold’ with her outfits.

Palak Tiwari

Palak is often compared to her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and gets called ugly in comparison.

Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter often gets trolled for her skin tone.

Aryan Khan

The superstar's son faces criticism for always being a bad mood and not smiling.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dahaad actress is trolled for everything, from her weight to her looks.

Arjun Kapoor

The Ek Villain Returns actor is always fat-shamed and picked on for his privileges.

Tiger Shroff

The Ganapath star was once called a woman for being excessively fair.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara was fat-shamed in the initial days of her career.

