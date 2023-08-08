Khushi Kapoor wears a saree worth Rs 2.29 lakhs

Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, serves fashion goal as she wears a saree worth Rs 2.29 lakhs.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Stunning Attire Choice

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a mesmerising sheer ice blue pre-draped saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegant Design

The saree's delicate and ethereal ice-blue hue perfectly complemented Khushi's complexion, exuding an air of sophistication.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Modern Twist

The pre-draped style of the saree added a modern twist to the traditional garment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

High-end Fashion

With a price tag of 2.29 lakhs, Khushi Kapoor's outfit displayed a luxurious taste in fashion and design.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cultural Fusion

Khushi effortlessly combined the saree with an ethnic and hot look, creating a stunning fusion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confidence and Grace

Khushi Kapoor's graceful stance in the desi ensemble radiates a sense of self-assuredness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion Inspiration

Khushi's striking appearance serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts to experiment with Traditional wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi Diva Vibes

Khushi Kapoor's choice to embrace a desi look loved by Fans to show cultural roots with a modern twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast turn Vikings Part 2

 

 Find Out More