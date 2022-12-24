Khushi Kapoor's workout routine is all things inspirational

Khushi Kapoor's workout routine is simple and easy to follow. Here, make a note of the same immediately which will inspire you towards weight loss.Source: Bollywood
The star kid never likes to miss her gym sessions because she likes to stay in shape.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor's sister trains with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.Source: Bollywood
Khushi swears by Pilates which totally motivates her towards living a healthier lifestyle.Source: Bollywood
Pilates helps Khushi with flexibility and mobility. It also helps her to get a sense of balance due to the type of exercise.Source: Bollywood
Khushi believes that Pilates totally helps her in reducing stress and also help her in breathing control.Source: Bollywood
Khushi is often papped going to the gym. She ensures that she never misses her workouts.Source: Bollywood
The young star kid likes to do squats which helps her be in shape.Source: Bollywood
Khushi believes that Pilates helps her in getting a good posture and keeps her strongSource: Bollywood
Khushi will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.Source: Bollywood
The star is often seen cycling with her elder sister Janhvi. Cycling is a good form of cardio.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!