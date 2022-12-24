Khushi Kapoor's workout routine is all things inspirational

Khushi Kapoor's workout routine is simple and easy to follow. Here, make a note of the same immediately which will inspire you towards weight loss.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Never misses gym

The star kid never likes to miss her gym sessions because she likes to stay in shape.

Fitness enthusiast

Janhvi Kapoor's sister trains with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

Pilates

Khushi swears by Pilates which totally motivates her towards living a healthier lifestyle.

Benefits of Pilates

Pilates helps Khushi with flexibility and mobility. It also helps her to get a sense of balance due to the type of exercise.

Do not stress

Khushi believes that Pilates totally helps her in reducing stress and also help her in breathing control.

Never skips workouts

Khushi is often papped going to the gym. She ensures that she never misses her workouts.

Squats

The young star kid likes to do squats which helps her be in shape.

Pilates girl

Khushi believes that Pilates helps her in getting a good posture and keeps her strong

Workfront

Khushi will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Cycling

The star is often seen cycling with her elder sister Janhvi. Cycling is a good form of cardio.

