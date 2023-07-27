Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actress who share greatest bonds with their mother-in-law

A look at Bollywood heroines who share a very good bond with their mother-in-law.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor calls bahu Alia 'princess'.

Katrina Kaif

Her bond with her mother-in-law is pretty good!

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee is pretty close to her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore share a great bond.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is also pretty close to her mother-in-law.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is as close to her mother-in-law as her mom.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is often papped with her mother-in-law.

Genelia Dsouza

Genelia Dsouza shares a close bond with her mother-in-law.

Kajal Aggarwal

She once penned a sweet note that she is grateful to have her mother-in-law in her life.

Dipika Kakar

Even TV actress Dipika Kakar has the best bond with her saas.

