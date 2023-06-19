Father's Day 2023: Celebs express love to their dads

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

Kiara Advani dad's birthday was on Father's Day. She wished her papa with a cute monochrome picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a selfie with hubby Saif Ali Khan and called him hottest and gorgeous dad that all agree.

Sunny Deol shared a snap had Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol with Karan.

Esha Deol posted a snap with dad Dharmendra and called him the best secret keeper and the one who gives teddy bear hugs.

Allu Arjun posted a snap with dad Allu Aravind and called him the best father in the world.

Shilpa Shetty posted a clip of Raj Kundra with the babies and mentioned that they are blessed to have him and sent him love.

Twinkle Khanna posted a snap with Akshay Kumar and called him a great dad, with fine genes, and called his kids lucky to have inherited half of their genetic material from Akshay.

Karan Johar remembered Yash Johar his late dad and called him his biggest blessing, strength, and reason for all he does. He also said that Roohi and Yash love him a lot and called his dad his guiding light. Karan also wrote that he wants to be half of the father figure as his dad which will make him victorious.

Sonam Kapoor called Anand Ahuja the most incredible father in the world who is the best and fills Vayu's life with love and adventure. She called her husband her inspiration and anchor.

Salman Khan had a good time on Father's Day.

Kiara Advani also wished her 'darling dads' that is her dad and husband Sidharth Malhotra's father Father's Day.

