Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra honeymoon: Top destination picks for a Bollywood style getaway

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek and more Bollywood celebs and their favourite honeymoon destination.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who walked down the aisle on February 7 in Jaisalmer have decided to skip their honeymoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri

The two jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor-Mira

The two went to London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh

The two went to Visakhapatnam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai jetted off to Europe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went to Finland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

The Nawabs went to Gstaad in Switzerland for their romantic getaway.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan-Sidharth Roy Kapur

The two went to the Carribean island for a romantic holiday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover went to Maldives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty-Raj

The two went to the Bahamas for their honeymoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 films on OTT to watch if you are single

 

 Find Out More