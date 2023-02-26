Kiara Advani back at work post-marriage; check out the photos

Kiara Advani is back at work after getting married to Sidharth Malhotra. Here, take a look at the picture of the same which are all things cute.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Back to work

After having a grand wedding and receptions with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani is back to her professional commitments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Back on sets

Kiara took to her Instagram story to post a boomerang from her vanity van. She is shooting for her next project and had done her makeup. She wrote a caption revealing she is back at work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara's work life

She is busy with RC 15 opposite Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara's wedding

The actress had kept her relationship under wraps with Sidharth Malhotra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suryagarh Palace

The actress had an intimate wedding ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Away from work

The actress enjoyed a lot in her pre-wedding functions like haldi, sangeet and mehndi from February 5 to 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reception

It was on February 9, that the pair hosted one reception in Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another reception

Kiara and Sidharth hosted another reception at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai on February 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joined work soon

Kiara is back to her professional goals weeks after her wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About the actress

She is a carbon copy of her mother without fail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 hottest selfies of Disha Patani

 

 Find Out More