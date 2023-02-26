Kiara Advani back at work post-marriage; check out the photos

Kiara Advani is back at work after getting married to Sidharth Malhotra. Here, take a look at the picture of the same which are all things cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023
After having a grand wedding and receptions with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani is back to her professional commitments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara took to her Instagram story to post a boomerang from her vanity van. She is shooting for her next project and had done her makeup. She wrote a caption revealing she is back at work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is busy with RC 15 opposite Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had kept her relationship under wraps with Sidharth Malhotra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had an intimate wedding ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress enjoyed a lot in her pre-wedding functions like haldi, sangeet and mehndi from February 5 to 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was on February 9, that the pair hosted one reception in Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara and Sidharth hosted another reception at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai on February 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara is back to her professional goals weeks after her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
