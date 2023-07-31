Films rejected by Kiara Advani 

On Kiara Advani's special day today, let's have a look at the list of films she rejected in her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Katha 

She was recently seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha in which she played the role of a sexual assault victim. 

Rejections 

The actress has refused a fair few roles in the movies. And we'll have a look into them in this web story.

Student of the Year 

Can you believe this? She reportedly refused Student of the Year. 

What if... 

Had Kiara been a part of SOTY, she would have met her partner Sidharth Malhotra long back. 

Simmba 

Apparently, Kiara also refused Ranveer Singh starrer Simba.

Housefull 4

If reports are anything to go by, Kiara Advani also refused the multi-starrer Housefull. 

Liger 

It is said Kiara Advani also let go of Vijay Deverakonda starrer film. 

Ghani 

Kiara Advani was reportedly the first choice for the Varun Tej starrer movie. 

More from Kiara 

Let's have a look at Kiara's upcoming films...

Game Changer

Kiara Advani is reuniting with her former co-star Ram Charan for the Sailesh Kolanu and S Shankar movie. 

War 2

While nothing is confirmed, the buzz is that Kiara Advani is a part of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer.

Birthday girl

It is said there are more films in her kitty! Happy birthday, Kiara! 

