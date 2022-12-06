Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to be Christmas 2022 ready then straighten your hair and look elegant as Janhvi.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

The actress donned a cute high ponytail with a puff style which made her look all things sassy.

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress looks fierce, and badass in this braided hairdo. You can also do the same in a loose way.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

If you are not in the mood to let your tresses down this New Year, then do a half-up look like Sara. She is looking graceful in the same.

Source: Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty

The actress was seen donning a high knot bun with a few of her tresses in the front. She was totally looking sultry in the same.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela

The actress wore a hair accessory over her wavy tresses which made her look super confident.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

As Christmas is around the corner, opt for a high bun like Kareena did and look neat, sophisticated and graceful.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress has opted for a retro wave look for her tresses. You can try this look for the new year if you are bored with straight tresses.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

The actress is looking too cute in this centre-parted braid bun which you can sport for your wedding functions.

Source: Bollywood

Shenaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant got the fringe style back on TV and made everyone try the same.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian actresses Top 10 unfiltered photos

 Find Out More