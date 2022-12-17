Kiara Advani looks sensational and how in short pink dressSource: Bollywood
Ananya Panday looks HAWT as fire in this one.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani is as gorgeous as ever.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor is the hottest diva in town.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon flaunts her toned legs in a short dress.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor looks like a doll.Source: Bollywood
Nushrratt Bharuccha can make anyone swoon.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's cute dress is a must for every girl.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt's pink cutout dress is just fab.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi is so-damn-hot.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!