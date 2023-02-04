Kiara Advani followed THIS diet for her wedding

Kiara Advani is the bride-to-be. This is the diet that she followed to look so stunning as she gets married to Sidharth Malhotra.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Avoids sugar

Kiara does not like to include sugar in her diet.

Dark chocolate

To satiate her sugar cravings she prefers to eat the same.

Dhaba food

Kiara's beau Sidharth had influenced her to try dhaba food during the shooting of Shershaah.

Fish

The diva loves fish and prefers to eat it for lunch and dinner.

Favourtie cuisine

Kiara likes to indulge in salmon with veggies reportedly.

Pre-workout

Kiara likes to have apple with peanut butter before she works out.

Breakfast

Kiara's loves to eat oats with berries.

Lunch time

Kiara likes to consume her lunch by 12.30 pm.

Warm water

Kiara likes to start her day with a glass of warm water with lemon.

All set

Kiara followed this simple diet to be Sidharth Malhotra's bride.

