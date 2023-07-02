Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and more; Top 10 Awkward celeb pics of the week that serve as heavy laughter dose
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Kiara Advani channeling her inner Poo?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan has something important to say?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's one more funny picture of Kiara Advani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty's princess vibes go wrong?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Dabba Sirf Mera Hai, Mera - Huma Qureshi what you upto?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui - What's so funny?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's awkward family picture is here!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly taking walk-and-talk pretty seriously.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kirron Kher seems scared of paps.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone being sleepy yet smiley.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian star kids with unique names
Find Out More