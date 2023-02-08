Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra or Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Check the MOST liked celeb wedding picture

Bollywood celeb couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walked down the aisle on February 7 in Jaisalmer. A look at the MOST liked celeb wedding picture.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023