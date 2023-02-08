Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra or Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Check the MOST liked celeb wedding picture

Bollywood celeb couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walked down the aisle on February 7 in Jaisalmer. A look at the MOST liked celeb wedding picture.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walked down the aisle on February 7 in Jaisalmer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017 in Italy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif walked down the aisle on December 9, 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the nuptial knot on April 14, 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on January 23, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding pictures received 17.8 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures gained 20.8million+.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding pictures gained 8.2 million+.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's fairytale wedding photos gained 13million+.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding pictures got 8 million+.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan has the most expensive house in India; A peek inside the lavish abode

 

 Find Out More