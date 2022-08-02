Celebs and their fab airport looks

From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli; here is a list of celebs and their amazing airport looks.

Janhvi Sharma

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently caught twinning in black as they arrived at the Mumbai airport together.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted acing their streetwear game in style.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted at the airport and looked chic.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday returned from Dubai and was papped at the Mumbai airport.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was papped at the airport in casual wear.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay.

