Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: MOST bizarre rumours from celeb weddings

From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more; a look at popular Bollywood celebrity couples and the MOST bizarre rumours from their weddings.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

There were rumours that the couple are selling their wedding rights to Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

There were rumours that the guest were given a barcode in their invitation to attend the wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

There were rumors that they sold their wedding rights to an OTT platform for the whopping price of Rs. 90 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

As per rumours, the two received luxurious gifts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

There were rumours that any drones found in the vicinity of their wedding venue would be shot down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

One more rumours was that PeeCee used helicopters to fly from one wing to another in Jaipur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

There were reports that they received apartment worth Rs 50 crores, a BMW and Audi car along with Chopard watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Rumouredly, the two had asked their guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

There were rumours that the couple will not pose for the media after giving rights to OTT platform.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

There were rumours that the guests shared multiple pictures from the wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

