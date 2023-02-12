Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: MOST bizarre rumours from celeb weddings

From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more; a look at popular Bollywood celebrity couples and the MOST bizarre rumours from their weddings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023
There were rumours that the couple are selling their wedding rights to Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours that the guest were given a barcode in their invitation to attend the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumors that they sold their wedding rights to an OTT platform for the whopping price of Rs. 90 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per rumours, the two received luxurious gifts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours that any drones found in the vicinity of their wedding venue would be shot down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One more rumours was that PeeCee used helicopters to fly from one wing to another in Jaipur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were reports that they received apartment worth Rs 50 crores, a BMW and Audi car along with Chopard watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumouredly, the two had asked their guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours that the couple will not pose for the media after giving rights to OTT platform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours that the guests shared multiple pictures from the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!