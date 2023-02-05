Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: All about their sun sign and compatibility

Will Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have a good marriage? Here's what their sun sign reveal about their personality.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023

Birthdays

Kiara was born on July 31 while Sidharth was born on January 16.

Cancer-Capricon compatibility

This sun sign pair is compatible and how?

Patience

When it comes to marriage, this pair will need to have patience.

Personality

Both Cancer and Capricon have love and they care a lot about each other.

Emotions

For Cancerians it is a lot about having an emotional connect.

Struggle

Problems can come up in the life of a Cancerian and a Capricon.

Balancing things

Cancerian have understanding personality traits whereas Capricons are materialistic.

Couple goals

The pair will surely be progressive as they know to walk in the same direction.

Discussions

Their relation needs proper communication. However their relation will be a nice one.

