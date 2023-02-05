Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: All about their sun sign and compatibility

Will Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have a good marriage? Here's what their sun sign reveal about their personality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023
Kiara was born on July 31 while Sidharth was born on January 16.
This sun sign pair is compatible and how?
When it comes to marriage, this pair will need to have patience.
Both Cancer and Capricon have love and they care a lot about each other.
For Cancerians it is a lot about having an emotional connect.
Problems can come up in the life of a Cancerian and a Capricon.
Cancerian have understanding personality traits whereas Capricons are materialistic.
The pair will surely be progressive as they know to walk in the same direction.
Their relation needs proper communication. However their relation will be a nice one.
