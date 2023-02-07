Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Will the actress make this dish in pehli rasoi?

Kiara Advani will be marrying Sidharth Malhotra today. This is the dish she is planning to make after marriage. Check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Khichdi

In an interview, the actress revealed that she knows to make khichdi.

Learnt in lockdown

Reportedly Kiara learnt to make khichdi in the COVID-19-induced lockdown really well.

Ghar ka khaana

Kiara knows to prepare home-cooked meals and is good at the same.

Gajar ka halwa

The actress knows to prepare this sweet dish really well.

Indian dishes

What will Kiara make in her pehli rasoi? She knows to make all Indian dishes.

Trending

Kiara is trending because of her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Marrying today

The couple reportedly is getting married today in Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan.

Haldi

Reportedly the Haldi ceremony will be between the haveli.

Wedding

The actress will marry Sidharth at Bawdi and the reception will be at Celebration Lawns.

Welcome lunch

Reportedly the same was held at Courtyard, Suryagarh Palace.

