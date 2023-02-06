Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 bridal looks of Bollywood actresses will make you go aww

From Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood actresses and their bridal looks will make you go aww.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023
Kiara Advani is all set to tie the nuptial knot with Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A look at Bollywood actresses bridal looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra who got married to Nick Jonas looked lovely in red traditional lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt walked down the aisle with Ranbir Kapoor and ditched red lehenga and opted for ivory shade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal and looked stunning in red lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked stunning as a couple. Sonam looked pretty in red.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in red wedding lehenga and we cannot take our eyes off her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma got married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and chose to wear light pink lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone opted for bright red lehenga as she got married to Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to Abhishek Bachchan and wore a beautiful Kanjeevaram saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam looked beautiful as she wore her mother's saree in her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!