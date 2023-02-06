Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 bridal looks of Bollywood actresses will make you go aww

From Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood actresses and their bridal looks will make you go aww.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Bollywood actresses in bridal looks

Kiara Advani is all set to tie the nuptial knot with Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A look at Bollywood actresses bridal looks.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra who got married to Nick Jonas looked lovely in red traditional lehenga.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt walked down the aisle with Ranbir Kapoor and ditched red lehenga and opted for ivory shade.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal and looked stunning in red lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked stunning as a couple. Sonam looked pretty in red.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in red wedding lehenga and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma got married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and chose to wear light pink lehenga.

Deepika Padukone

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone opted for bright red lehenga as she got married to Ranveer Singh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to Abhishek Bachchan and wore a beautiful Kanjeevaram saree.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam looked beautiful as she wore her mother's saree in her wedding.

