Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: Top 10 B-town divas stylish mangalsutras

From Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma; a look at Bollywood actresses and their minimal mangalsutra designs.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Kiara Advani

The newly wedded bride's chic mangalsutra grabbed all the attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

She chose a unique mangalsutra with both traditional and modern designs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

The OG desi girl wore a tear-shaped mangalsutra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma chose a custom-made mangalsutra reportedly worth Rs. 52 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Her mangalsutra reportedly worth around Rs 30 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

She wore a custom-made mangalsutra with her and Anand’s sun signs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam

Her mangalsutra is reportedly worth Rs. 3,49000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa's beautiful mangalsutra is reportedly worth Rs 1,65,000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty opted for a delicate mangalsutra with a solitaire pendant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone went for a classic design.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood films that are a remake of Korean movies

 

 Find Out More