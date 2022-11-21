Kiara Advani to Suhana Khan: Bollywood divas who are obsessed with leather pants

From Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Suhana Khan - Here's a look at divas who nailed leather pants.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2022

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks fiery hot in black leather pants and a crop top. A look at other divas who nailed leather pants.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's brown leather pants are just classy.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sure is obsessed with leather pants.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looks insanely gorgeous in green leather pants.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looks edgy and stylish in red leather pants.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's fashion sense is the classiest.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar never fails to impress the fashion police.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's blue-on-blue look is pretty good.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's black leather pants are a must for all fashionistas.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon goes bold and beautiful in black.

