Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks fiery hot in black leather pants and a crop top.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's brown leather pants are just classy.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sure is obsessed with leather pants.

Source: Bollywood

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looks insanely gorgeous in green leather pants.

Source: Bollywood

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looks edgy and stylish in red leather pants.

Source: Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's fashion sense is the classiest.

Source: Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar never fails to impress the fashion police.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's blue-on-blue look is pretty good.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's black leather pants are a must for all fashionistas.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon goes bold and beautiful in black.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's fitness and beauty secrets revealed

 Find Out More