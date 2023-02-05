Kiara Advani Top 10 honeymoon looks

Kiara Advani will be married soon. Here, we have made a compilation of her honeymoon dresses which you need to bookmark immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023
Leave your beloved mesmerised as you wear this yellow-coloured thigh-high slit dress on your honeymoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you do not want to wear a dress then wear this golden saree for all your occasions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If your man likes you as a desi girl then wear this lehenga for your honeymoon-related outings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A newlywed lady looks killer in a white coloured short dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take ideas from Kiara Advani if you want to doll up on your honeymoon night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a tummy-revealing corset dress to look sexy like the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wear a strappy white dress showing off your cleavage for all your honeymoon goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wear this outfit for your brunch date with bae.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wear this off-shoulder black dress for all your daytime events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are a newly married woman then wear this plunging neckline outfit for your honeymoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
