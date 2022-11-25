Bold and beautiful

Kiara went topless in this frame for a photo shoot for Daboo Ratnani who is an ace celebrity photographer.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani is surely a bijli

The actress knows to ace her sultry looks in the colour black. She looks pretty as a mermaid.

Source: Bollywood

Mesmerising lady

Kiara knows to stun her fans with her killer looks and mesmerising photos which are unmissable.

Source: Bollywood

Heavenly beauty

The actress looks sultry in this golden shimmery saree. We cannot take our eyes off this pretty lady.

Source: Bollywood

Body goals

Kiara likes to go on beach vacations. She posted this sultry snap from her holiday in Maldives.

Source: Bollywood

Super sultry

Kiara was seen wearing a copper-coloured thigh-high slit dress. She showcased her toned legs.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani is sensational

The actress looked sultry in this colourful attire which she wore for her first dance number Bijli from Vicky Kaushal's next movie Govinda Naam Mera.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani keeps our eyes glued

The diva wore a black leather catsuit outfit for the Filmfare Awards and looked like a blockbuster star.

Source: Bollywood

Signature style

Kiara has done superb hairstyle and makeup and we would be lying if we do not highlight the same.

Source: Bollywood

Naturally beautiful

Kiara looks stunning in every frame and the proof of the same is this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood pairs social media PDA game

 Find Out More