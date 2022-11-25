Kiara went topless in this frame for a photo shoot for Daboo Ratnani who is an ace celebrity photographer.Source: Bollywood
The actress knows to ace her sultry looks in the colour black. She looks pretty as a mermaid.Source: Bollywood
Kiara knows to stun her fans with her killer looks and mesmerising photos which are unmissable.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks sultry in this golden shimmery saree. We cannot take our eyes off this pretty lady.Source: Bollywood
Kiara likes to go on beach vacations. She posted this sultry snap from her holiday in Maldives.Source: Bollywood
Kiara was seen wearing a copper-coloured thigh-high slit dress. She showcased her toned legs.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked sultry in this colourful attire which she wore for her first dance number Bijli from Vicky Kaushal's next movie Govinda Naam Mera.Source: Bollywood
The diva wore a black leather catsuit outfit for the Filmfare Awards and looked like a blockbuster star.Source: Bollywood
Kiara has done superb hairstyle and makeup and we would be lying if we do not highlight the same.Source: Bollywood
Kiara looks stunning in every frame and the proof of the same is this snap.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!