Kiara Advani's desi girl game is on point

Govinda Naam Mera actress Kiara Advani knows how to slay in desi outfits. Here's proof.Source: Bollywood
These pictures are proof.Source: Bollywood
A pretty black saree with strappy blouse is simply fab.Source: Bollywood
Kiara's embellished pink lehenga is perfect for wedding season.Source: Bollywood
Govinda Naam Mera actress knows how to make a statement with her desi avatar.Source: Bollywood
Kiara's embellished jacket in yellow is elegant and smart.Source: Bollywood
Kiara's green saree with floral blouse has our heart.Source: Bollywood
Yellow lehriya dupatta can add so much charm to your desi look.Source: Bollywood
A polka dot saree with an embellished blouse makes Kiara look oh-so-pretty.Source: Bollywood
Gorgeousness is Kiara Advani's second name.Source: Bollywood
This is Kiara Advani's best look to date.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!