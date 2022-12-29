Kiara Advani's desi girl game is on point

Govinda Naam Mera actress Kiara Advani knows how to slay in desi outfits. Here's proof.

Nikita Thakkar

Kiara Advani is a perfect desi girl

These pictures are proof.

Lady in black

A pretty black saree with strappy blouse is simply fab.

Pretty in pink

Kiara's embellished pink lehenga is perfect for wedding season.

Saree queen

Govinda Naam Mera actress knows how to make a statement with her desi avatar.

Jacket it up

Kiara's embellished jacket in yellow is elegant and smart.

Simple yet elegant

Kiara's green saree with floral blouse has our heart.

Sunshine

Yellow lehriya dupatta can add so much charm to your desi look.

Going edgy

A polka dot saree with an embellished blouse makes Kiara look oh-so-pretty.

Drop-dead gorgeous

Gorgeousness is Kiara Advani's second name.

Princess

This is Kiara Advani's best look to date.

Thanks For Reading!

