Kiara Advani's tips for a successful relationship

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023

Kiara Advani feels that communication in a relationship is very important.

Kiara feels that one needs to understand and also respect the partner.

For Kiara loyalty is a musty which her husband Sidharth Malhotra provides.

Kiara feels that her relationship does not have ego.

Kiara is of the opinion that ego can kill a relationship.

Kiara has accepted Sidharth for who he is and vice versa.

Kiara loves Sidharth's sense of humour. She feels heard and understood by him.

Sidharth never takes Kiara for granted.

The pair got married at Suryagarh Palace, in Rajasthan on February 07, 2023.

Kiara and Sidhartn were loved for their chemistry in Shershaah.

