Kiara Advani's tips for a successful relationship
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2023
Kiara Advani feels that communication in a relationship is very important.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara feels that one needs to understand and also respect the partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Kiara loyalty is a musty which her husband Sidharth Malhotra provides.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara feels that her relationship does not have ego.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara is of the opinion that ego can kill a relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara has accepted Sidharth for who he is and vice versa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara loves Sidharth's sense of humour. She feels heard and understood by him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth never takes Kiara for granted.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair got married at Suryagarh Palace, in Rajasthan on February 07, 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara and Sidhartn were loved for their chemistry in Shershaah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Celeb inspired Top 10 romantic babymoon destinations
Find Out More