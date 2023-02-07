Kiara Advani's Top 10 films on OTT platforms

Shershaah to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; here is a list of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani films that you can watch on various OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Kiara Advani's films on OTT

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to get married to actor Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A look at her films that you can watch on various OTT platforms.

Shershaah - Amazon Prime Video

This biographical war film is about Captain Vikram Batra life and how he falls in love with his girlfriend and joins the army.

Indoo Ki Jawani - Netflix

Kiara Advani's coming-of-age comedy film is about her choosing to find love through a one-night fling on a dating app.

Lust Stories - Netflix

Lust Stories is a four-part anthology film which is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The film explores feminine desires.

Kabir Singh - Netflix

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film is about a surgeon who goes into self-destruction mode after his girlfriend married someone else.

Guilty - Netflix

Kiara Advani's film is about finding herself in a dilemma when a student joins MeToo movement.

Jugjugg Jeeyo - Amazon Prime Video

The film is about two couples who confront their issues post marriage.

Good Newwz - Amazon Prime Video

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in main roles. The film is about two couples who try to conceive with IVF.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Netflix

This film is Reet and Ruhan crossing paths and their journey leads to meeting a dreaded spirit who has been trapped for 18 years.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story - Disney+Hotstar

This biographical sports drama film is about Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his life.

