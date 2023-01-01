Kiara Advani's Top 10 noteworthy airport looks

Kiara Advani knows to look classy when she is heading to the airport. Take a look at her designer outfits which will make you envy as they are chic.

White shirt

All we need is a white shirt which needs to be knotted near the belly and team it up with high-waist pants.

Style diaries

For the airport, the actress was seen wearing a basic denim shirt and high-waited ripped jeans of the same colour.

Grey sweater

The Good Newwz star was seen styling her grey sweater in a one-shoulder style and setting athleisure goals.

T-shirts

Kiara's love for t-shirts will never go away. The proof of the same is this picture.

Casual

The diva knows to keep it chic and sporty at the same time in a neon green coloured crop top coupled with black cargo pants.

Tracksuit

All you need is a velvet coloured tracksuit if you have a late night or an early morning flight.

Ethnic look

It goes without saying that nothing on Earth can make you feel more comfortable than a kurti. Kiara knows the comfort of the same.

Jumpsuit

The actress was seen wearing a yellow jacket over a grey jumpsuit and looked resplendent.

Over sized t-shirt

All you need is a black over sized t-shirt to keep it cool at the airport. Kiara's shirt read, 'Let's not bug each other'.

Frame goals

Kiara likes to wear her frames to the airport. Here, she is seen wearing a red sweater which had an interesting caption that read, 'hug dealer'.

