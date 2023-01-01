Kiara Advani's Top 10 noteworthy airport looks

Kiara Advani knows to look classy when she is heading to the airport. Take a look at her designer outfits which will make you envy as they are chic.Source: Bollywood
All we need is a white shirt which needs to be knotted near the belly and team it up with high-waist pants.Source: Bollywood
For the airport, the actress was seen wearing a basic denim shirt and high-waited ripped jeans of the same colour.Source: Bollywood
The Good Newwz star was seen styling her grey sweater in a one-shoulder style and setting athleisure goals.Source: Bollywood
Kiara's love for t-shirts will never go away. The proof of the same is this picture.Source: Bollywood
The diva knows to keep it chic and sporty at the same time in a neon green coloured crop top coupled with black cargo pants.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a velvet coloured tracksuit if you have a late night or an early morning flight.Source: Bollywood
It goes without saying that nothing on Earth can make you feel more comfortable than a kurti. Kiara knows the comfort of the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen wearing a yellow jacket over a grey jumpsuit and looked resplendent.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a black over sized t-shirt to keep it cool at the airport. Kiara's shirt read, 'Let's not bug each other'.Source: Bollywood
Kiara likes to wear her frames to the airport. Here, she is seen wearing a red sweater which had an interesting caption that read, 'hug dealer'.Source: Bollywood
