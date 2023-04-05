Kiccha Sudeep to campaign for BJP; here are actors who have dabbled in politics

Kiccha Sudeep will not contest the Karnataka elections but will campaign for BJP. Here take a look at actors who took an interest in politics

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Paresh Rawal

Famous Bollywood actor and comedian Paresh Rawal is a former member of Lok Sabha.

Vijayakanth

He was a former leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B ran a seat in Lok Sabha representing Allahabad. He resigned in 1987.

Dharmendra

He was a member of Parliament from BJP and represented Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Popularly known as NKB, the Telugu superstar is an elected member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Ambareesh

Ambareesh, who happened to be a celebrated actor from Kannada, was an MP of Mandya.

Govinda

Govinda was a member of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009

Shatrugan Sinha

He is a two-time Union Cabinet Minister and Rajya Sabha MP. He was also a member of Lok Sabha for the Indian National Congress.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan contested for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election but lost

