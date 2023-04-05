Kiccha Sudeep to campaign for BJP; here are actors who have dabbled in politics

Kiccha Sudeep will not contest the Karnataka elections but will campaign for BJP. Here take a look at actors who took an interest in politicsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023
Famous Bollywood actor and comedian Paresh Rawal is a former member of Lok Sabha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was a former leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative AssemblySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B ran a seat in Lok Sabha representing Allahabad. He resigned in 1987.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was a member of Parliament from BJP and represented Bikaner in Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popularly known as NKB, the Telugu superstar is an elected member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ambareesh, who happened to be a celebrated actor from Kannada, was an MP of Mandya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda was a member of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a two-time Union Cabinet Minister and Rajya Sabha MP. He was also a member of Lok Sabha for the Indian National Congress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan contested for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election but lostSource: Bollywoodlife.com
