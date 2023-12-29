Killer Soup and other Top 10 new releases on Netflix in January 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
Killer Soup is a web series about a woman who wants to own a restaurant, watch this thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee on Netflix on January 11.
Lift is all set to be a heist movie starring Kevin Hart releasing on January 12.
Fool Me Once is a thriller that is all set to start streaming from January 1st about a deadly conspiracy.
The Trust: A Game of Greed will be a reality show about 11 strangers who can either fight or share money among themselves. Streaming on January 11.
Society of the Snow is the story of a bunch of plane crash survivors who band together to survive in grave conditions. Streaming from January 4.
Good Grief is a comedy movie about a writer who takes his friends on a trip to Paris and finds out messy secrets. Watch on January 5.
Bitconned is a true crime documentary of a guy who scams people off millions and lives a lavish life. Releasing on January 1.
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment will be a documentary about twins who change their lifestyle for an experiment. Watch on January 1.
Break Point’s second season will also be coming out on January 10 which will be a treat for all the Tennis fans.
Finally, for the kids, Sonic Prime Chapter 3 will see our favourite blue hedgehog back in action on January 11.
