Kim Sharma and other Top 10 celebs who left Bollywood and are now doing normal jobs
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Kim Sharma failed in acting career and left the industry.
Kim Sharma is the owner of a bridal grooming studio named Liasion.
Kumar Gaurav is reportedly into the construction business.
Sahil Khan owns several fitness training centres and gyms in Goa.
Jhanak Shukla is now an archaeologist and has no plans to return to Bollywood.
Meenakshi Seshadri is running a dance school wherein she teaches Indian classical dance forms.
Sandali Sinha runs a well-known bakery and a spa in Mumbai.
Mayuri Kango is currently heading the agency business in Google India.
Ayesha Takia owns various chains of restaurants that serves wide range of Continental and Italian delicacies.
Ayesha Takia and her husband Abu Farhan Azmi's restaurant Madras Diaries is in Bandra.
