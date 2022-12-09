Internet on fire with black bikini

Kim Sharma knows to create a storm on the internet with her bikini snap.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Stunning

Her wet open tresses and sexy body compliments her white bikini for sure.

Scintillating

Who would say Kim is above 40 after looking at this snap? She has set internet ablaze.

Speechless

Kim is looking totally sensuous in this green coloured swimwear. Her hotness quotient has totally risen.

Raising the temperature

Kim is surely a bikini babe and is looking totally hot in this black bra.

Charming

The actress is a happy person as she was seen enjoying her vacation in a pink coloured bikini.

Go wild

Kim is chilling in the pool in an orange coloured monokini which is totally making her look chic.

Curvy booty

The actress is seen flaunting her hips in a colourful bikini. You cannot turn your eyes away from her.

Pool time

The "happy girl" is having her me time in the pool in a multicoloured bikini.

Smoking hot

Kim is seen soaking in the sun in this white bikini. She is seen getting playful.

