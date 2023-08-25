King Of Kotha box office: Where does Dulquer Salmaan film stand in Top 10 Malayalam day 1 grossers

King of Kotha has opened to a good number despite Gadar 2, Jailer and other films ruling the screens across India.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

King Of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan starrer collects Rs 7.7 crore on day 1, taking the third spot on the list.

Mamangam

This action thriller collected Rs 23.5 crore on the first day.

Lucifer

This Mohanlal starrer bagged Rs 21 crore at the box office on the first day.

Big Brother

This film had a huge craze among the audiences and saw a collection of Rs 7.2 crore on opening day.

Masterpiece

Living up to all the hype, this film broke many previous records on the first day and collected Rs 6.8 crore.

Pulimurugan

Fans of Mohanlal showered love on this film and it collected Rs 4.08 crore on the opening day.

Madhura Raja

Madhura Raja collected Rs 4.05 crore on the first day.

Odiyan

This commercial entertainer film minted Rs 4.05 crore at the box office on the first day.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Garnering an amount of Rs 4 crore on first day, this film went on to become a blockbuster.

Aadu 2

The sequel collected more than the first part. It garnered Rs 3.2 crore on first day.

