King Of Kotha box office: Where does Dulquer Salmaan film stand in Top 10 Malayalam day 1 grossers

King of Kotha has opened to a good number despite Gadar 2, Jailer and other films ruling the screens across India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan starrer collects Rs 7.7 crore on day 1, taking the third spot on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This action thriller collected Rs 23.5 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Mohanlal starrer bagged Rs 21 crore at the box office on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film had a huge craze among the audiences and saw a collection of Rs 7.2 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Living up to all the hype, this film broke many previous records on the first day and collected Rs 6.8 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Mohanlal showered love on this film and it collected Rs 4.08 crore on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhura Raja collected Rs 4.05 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This commercial entertainer film minted Rs 4.05 crore at the box office on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Garnering an amount of Rs 4 crore on first day, this film went on to become a blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel collected more than the first part. It garnered Rs 3.2 crore on first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!