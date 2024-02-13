Kiran Rao and other Top 8 women directors to look forward to in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
The share of women directors in Bollywood and other movie industries has only been on the rise.
Aaradhana Sah took over the directing role alongside Amit Joshi for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Kiran Rao is all set to make a comeback to direction with Laapataa Ladies.
Kangana Ranaut will and star in and direct Emergency, on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Soorarai Pottru will have its Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar with Sudha Kongara as the director.
Marvel movie, Madame Web will be directed by S. J. Clarkson. Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney will lead.
Shuchi Talati will produce and direct Girls Will Be Girls, a coming-of-age story with a twist.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, about the Sheena Bora murder case is helmed by Shaana Levy.
Ruchika Oberoi was the co-director of Delhi Crime Season 2 and could very well be behind the next season of the show.
