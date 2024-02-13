Kiran Rao and other Top 8 women directors to look forward to in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024

The share of women directors in Bollywood and other movie industries has only been on the rise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaradhana Sah took over the directing role alongside Amit Joshi for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiran Rao is all set to make a comeback to direction with Laapataa Ladies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut will and star in and direct Emergency, on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorarai Pottru will have its Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar with Sudha Kongara as the director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marvel movie, Madame Web will be directed by S. J. Clarkson. Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney will lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shuchi Talati will produce and direct Girls Will Be Girls, a coming-of-age story with a twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, about the Sheena Bora murder case is helmed by Shaana Levy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruchika Oberoi was the co-director of Delhi Crime Season 2 and could very well be behind the next season of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean shows for beginners to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More