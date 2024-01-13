Kiran Rao: Royal background to musical talent – Lesser known facts about Aamir Khan's ex-wife 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024

Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao. 

Kiran was born in Telangana but she was raised in Kolkata. 

Her love for films began in Kolkata itself. She was inspired by the works of Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, as per reports. 

Kiran studied at Loreto House and La Martiniere For Girls. 

She was admitted to Sophia College, Mumbai but moved to Delhi and eventually got a degree in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia University. 

Kiran Rao has links to two royalties. Her paternal grandfather, J Rameshwar Rao was the Raja of Wanaparthy state

The second royal family she knows is from her cousin Aditi Rao Hydari's side. Aditi's mom Vidya (Kiran's father's sister) married Ehsaan Hydari of the Tyabji family. 

Kiran is also a a trained singer and wants to make her singing debut in Bollywood someday. 

BTW, she sang a Marathi song Toofan Aalaya with Ajay Gogavale, the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Anthem. 

She worked as an assistant director on the sets of Lagaan and fell in love with Aamir Khan. 

Kiran was married to Aamir from 2005 to 2021. They have a son named Azad Rao Khan. 

Kiran is an activist for social issues and animal welfare. She has an NGO, Paani Foundation aiming to eradicate drought. 

Kiran Rao is an atheist. 

