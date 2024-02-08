Kiran Rao vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga: All that happened between the two filmmakers
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Right now, Sandeep is riding high on the success of Animal which has been called out for some misogynistic content by certain audience groups. Despite the success of the movie, it has been continually courting headlines.
Kiran vs Sandeep started when Sandeep talked about an article wherein Kiran Rao allegedly slammed his movie, Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer also received a mixed response and was called out for the misogyny.
In an old interview, Kiran Rao talked about misogyny in movies and called out Kabir Singh and Baahubali movie.
Sandeep hit back at her over the article asking her to ask Aamir Khan about Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai song first and then come and talk to him.
Kiran Rao reacted to Sandeep's comment about Aamir and his movie. She praised Aamir Khan who expressed feeling ashamed of doing such movies/songs.
For the unversed, Aamir Khan talked about how Indian cinema wasn't responsible enough and was objectifying women in movies. He cited examples of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and his own song and said he felt deeply ashamed about it.
Coming back to Kiran Rao's reaction to Sandeep's comment. The actress asked him to have a man-to-man conversation with Aamir Khan.
She said that she is not responsible for Aamir Khan or Aamir Khan's work.
Kiran also denied targeting his movie, Kabir Singh or speaking about it.
Animal The Movie had shared a link to the article of Hindustan Times wherein it claimed that Kiran had spoken about Kabir Singh movie and misogyny. However, the tweet has been deleted.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been on a spree of hitting back at critics and criticisms on his movies and filmmaking style.
