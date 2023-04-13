Pooja Hegde's Top 10 summer looks

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

The actress has been promoting her film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but her latest outfit is doing all the talking.

The diva was seen decked up in an orange dress and looked fresh as a flower.

Pooja wore a dress from Arpita Mehta that had mirror work and long sleeves.

Pooja's outfit had a neckline that was close and was body hugging.

The star wore necklaces and rounded up her look with hoop earrings.

The star likes to leave her tresses open in whatever she wears.

Pooja Hegde is already with her next offering which is Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan, set to release on April 21st.

Pooja will be seen with Salman Khan in the film.

We cannot get over Pooja's glam makeup look in this frame.

Thanks For Reading!

