Salman Khan is a remake King, here's proof

Salman Khan's latest outing is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram starring Ajith.
This 2017 film is an adaptation of the American film Little Boy.
Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma starrer Antim is an official remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.
One of the best comedy flicks No Entry is a remake of Tamil film Charlie Chaplin.
Bodyguard is a remake of 2010 Malayalam film of the same name.
Also starring Katrina Kaif, Bharat is an adaptation of South Korean dram Ode to My Father.
Ready is official remake of 2008 Telugu film of the same name.
Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai is a remake of Korean action-thriller The Outlaws.
Judwaa is a remake of Telugu film Hello Brother.
Wanted is an official remake of Telugu film Pokiri
