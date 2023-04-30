Salman Khan is a remake King, here's proof

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s latest outing is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram starring Ajith.

Tubelight

This 2017 film is an adaptation of the American film Little Boy.

Antim

Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma starrer Antim is an official remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

No Entry

One of the best comedy flicks No Entry is a remake of Tamil film Charlie Chaplin.

Bodyguard

Bodyguard is a remake of 2010 Malayalam film of the same name.

Bharat

Also starring Katrina Kaif, Bharat is an adaptation of South Korean dram Ode to My Father.

Ready

Ready is official remake of 2008 Telugu film of the same name.

Radhe

Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai is a remake of Korean action-thriller The Outlaws.

Judwaa

Judwaa is a remake of Telugu film Hello Brother.

Wanted

Wanted is an official remake of Telugu film Pokiri

