Top 10 Salman Khan movies and their lifetime collection
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai made a lifetime collection of Rs 339.16 crore.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan which pleased all made a lifetime collection of Rs
Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's Sultan made a lifetime collection of Rs 300.45 crore.
Salman Khan's Kick minted a lifetime collection of Rs 231.85 crore.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat made a lifetime collection of Rs 211.07 crore.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was impressive but made a lifetime collection of Rs 210.16 crore.
Ek Tha Tiger was Salman Khan in a one-army tribe. The lifetime collection was Rs 198.78 crore.
Salman Khan's Race 3 only made a lifetime collection of Rs 166.40 crore.
Dabangg 2 which had Chulbul Pandey made Rs 155 crore as its lifetime collection.
Bodyguard starring Salman Khan minted Rs 148.86 crore ifetime collection.
