Salman Khan's Top 10 biggest weekend grossers at box office
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim – The Final Truth made Rs 29.35 crore weekend grosser at the box office.
Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 from the franchise made Rs 121.58 crore weekend grosser at the box office.
Bharat which was a semi-hit movie of Salman's made Rs 180.05 crore weekend grosser at the box office.
Salman Khan's Race 3 didn't have a story. It made Rs 140.74 crore weekend grosser at the box office.
Tiger Zinda Hai had action-packed sequences. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film minted Rs 206.04 crore which was a blockbuster.
One of the worst movies of Salman Khan made Rs 106.86 crore weekend grosser at the box office.
Salman Khan's greatest film Sultan made Rs 229.16 crore weekend grosser at the box office.
Salman Khan's Prem comeback in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo at the weekend grosser made Rs 172.82 crore.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan was an all-time blockbuster and made Rs 184.62 crore at the weekend grosser.
Kick made Rs 164.09 crore at the weekend grosser.
