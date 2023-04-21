Salman Khan’s Top 10 Eid openers before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Salman Khan’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on 21st April, 2023, a day before Eid.
Check out Salman Khan’s Eid release and their opening day collection.
Bharat is not considered among Salman Khan’s hit movies but made an impressive opening of Rs 42.30 crore on day 1.
Sultan crossed 600 crore mark at the box office after earning a whopping amount of Rs 36.54 crore on 1st day.
Ek Tha Tiger had a great start opening at Rs 32.93 crore collection on release day.
Race 3 collected Rs 29.17 crore on the day of its release.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the highest-grossing films earning Rs 27.35 crore on day 1.
Kick overall earned Rs 400 crore and Rs 26.50 crore on day 1.
The film was released during the 2017 Eid and collected Rs 21.15 crore on its opening day.
Bodyguard made a business of Rs 21.60 crore on release day.
