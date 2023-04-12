Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's best friends
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
When asked about his best friend in an interview Salman Khan had revealed that he has less friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman revealed that he has many acquaintances but has less friends
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor revealed that his dearest friends are family members.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman has his childhood friends as his BFF's.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sadiq is Salman's childhood bestie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robin is Salman's childhood friend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman also revealed that his other childhood friends moved ahead.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor now treats Sajid, David as his family members.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohnish Bahl is also the good friend of Salman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan, SRK and Anil Kapoor are also Salman's good friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next:
Find Out More