Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Top 10 things you need to know about Salman Khan's film

Here are the most interesting things you need to know about Salman Khan's much awaited movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023
Salman Khan has surely hooked his fans to his next offering ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of the movie released their first song named Naiyo Lagda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song was shot at Ladakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has worn many different sherwanis and kurtas in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman has completed the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Salman, the movie has s Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As seen in the teaser, Salman has done a few stunts and has all action-packed moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many pretty close-up shots of the actor showing off his pretty bracelet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like the movie is taken from hit south movies, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman is seen telling Pooja in a scene, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hoon.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
