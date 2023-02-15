Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Top 10 things you need to know about Salman Khan's film

Here are the most interesting things you need to know about Salman Khan's much awaited movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Hooked

Salman Khan has surely hooked his fans to his next offering ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naiyo Lagda

The makers of the movie released their first song named Naiyo Lagda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naiyo Lagda shooting location

The song was shot at Ladakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman's look in the movie

The actor has worn many different sherwanis and kurtas in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shooting done

Salman has completed the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starcast

Apart from Salman, the movie has s Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunts done by Salman

As seen in the teaser, Salman has done a few stunts and has all action-packed moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor's bracelet seen

There are many pretty close-up shots of the actor showing off his pretty bracelet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Film borrowed from south

It looks like the movie is taken from hit south movies, reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Famous dialogue

Salman is seen telling Pooja in a scene, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hoon.”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Valentine's Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'favourite' photos in a pink saree on day of love are too gorgeous

 

 Find Out More