Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Here's what to expect from Salman Khan starrer

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer is going to release on April 10, 2023. Salman Khan fans are excited.

Given that it is a Salman Khan film, one can expect it to be a full-on masala entertainer.

The latest motion poster suggest that there is going to be a lot of suspense in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan's fans are looking forward to witness his swag in the trailer.

Songs of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are already a hit. The music of the film is expected to make fans groove.

Like all Salman films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also give rise to trending hook steps. Ram Charan's cameo is highly anticipated.

The trailer is expected to hold some high-octane action sequences.

Salman and Pooja Hegde's romance will be the highlight of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer.

Shehnaaz Gill is expected to be her bubbly best in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer will also be high on handsomeness as apart from Salman Khan Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill and others.

