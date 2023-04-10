Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: check all movie details
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be releasing on Eid.
The actor, revealed that the trailer of his movie will be released on April 10.
Salman's film will also have Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss fame.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to be a family entertainer movie.
Salman is also seen romancing Pooja Hegde in Naiyo Lagda song.
Salman is seen slaying in a lungi with Venkatesh Daggubati and RRR star Ram Charan. The song is a Hindi-Telugu fusion.
Salman's movie will also have a Punjabi dance number named Billi Billi.
Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Salman.
Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar will also be seen in the movie.
Salman in a south Indian avatar in the song Bathukamma looks dapper.
